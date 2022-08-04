Four officers charged in Breonna Taylor killing

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday outlined the charges against four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Talyor.

Three of the officers, Kyle Meany, Joshua Jaynes and Kelly Goodlett were charged with knowingly using false information to obtain the search warrant that authorized the search of Taylor's home.

"The federal charges announced today allege that members of the place-based investigations unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home. That this act violated civil rights laws and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor's Death."

A fourth officer, former Detective Brett Hankinson, was charged with civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force.

The death 26-year-old Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was one in a trio of cases that fueled a summer of protests against racial injustice and police violence in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville police were investigating alleged drug trafficking when they broke down the door of Taylor's home.

That lead to her boyfriend, who was carrying a legally owned firearm, to shoot at the officers.

They responded by firing 22 shots into the apartment, killing Taylor, prosecutors said.

Lawyers for the Taylor family said in a statement following the news that today was a "huge step toward justice."