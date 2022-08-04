Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Four officers charged in Breonna Taylor killing

08/04/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Breonna Taylor should be alive today."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday outlined the charges against four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Talyor.

Three of the officers, Kyle Meany, Joshua Jaynes and Kelly Goodlett were charged with knowingly using false information to obtain the search warrant that authorized the search of Taylor's home.

"The federal charges announced today allege that members of the place-based investigations unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home. That this act violated civil rights laws and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor's Death."

A fourth officer, former Detective Brett Hankinson, was charged with civil rights violations for allegedly using excessive force.

The death 26-year-old Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was one in a trio of cases that fueled a summer of protests against racial injustice and police violence in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisville police were investigating alleged drug trafficking when they broke down the door of Taylor's home.

That lead to her boyfriend, who was carrying a legally owned firearm, to shoot at the officers.

They responded by firing 22 shots into the apartment, killing Taylor, prosecutors said.

Lawyers for the Taylor family said in a statement following the news that today was a "huge step toward justice."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures little changed after Wednesday high
RE
05:57pWhite House urges Russia to release Griner
RE
05:50pFour officers charged in Breonna Taylor killing
RE
05:39pAmc ceo - can issue more "ape" preferred equity units in future…
RE
05:37pArgentina's Massa orders immediate spending limits in first step
RE
05:36pAmc ceo - consider preferred equity dividend as 2 for 1 stock sp…
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.48% to 97.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.79% to $1.0247 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.2159 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.69% to 132.94 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING's 2Q Net Profit Fell, But Beat Market Views Significantly -- Update
2Credit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says
3Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession ..
4Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global d..
5Exclusive: Italy, Intel close to $5 billion deal for chip factory - sou..

HOT NEWS