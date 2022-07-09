Log in
Four stabbed at major Shanghai hospital

07/09/2022 | 08:04am EDT
STORY: Officers raced to the more than 100-year-old Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning after receiving calls about an attack, police said.

Videos on social media showed chaos as visitors clambered under turnstiles to get out of the hospital while doctors were seen running out with their patients, some in wheelchairs and one on a mobile bed.

Shanghai resident Anna Jiao said she was shocked and that the hospital should do security checks to protect doctors and nurses.

Police found a man holding a crowd hostage on the seventh floor of the outpatient department.

According to local police, officers opened fire and subdued him.

A man was arrested on Monday (July 5) after going on a stabbing spree in the city's downtown Jingan district.


© Reuters 2022
