Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Four things to know about Hakeem Jeffries

11/30/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Good afternoon everyone, it's an honor, to stand before you today. As the incoming house democratic leader."

Who is Hakeem Jeffries?

The 52-year-old Brooklyn native began his career as a lawyer

before being elected to the New York state legislature

In office, he made criminal justice reform one of his top legislative priorities

Jeffries was first elected to Congress in 2012

He played a leading role in passing the bipartisan First Step Act of 2018

a law that reduces sentences for some drug crimes

He also worked on legislation to bar police 'chokeholds' and certain other tactics

following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, who was Black

"We need to deal with systemic racism in America and we can start with the cancer of police brutality. That is what the George Floyd Justice in Policing Bill is all about."

He has been a leader in the Congressional Black Caucus

and a member of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus

In 2020, he acted as a prosecutor for House Democrats

outlining the case against former President Donald Trump

in the first of the two Senate impeachment trials

"There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and I humbly suggest that it's our collective job, on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up. President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pSam bankman-fried says there were no wild parties here, we would…
RE
05:58pSam bankman-fried says he doesn’t think investors bear responsib…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says ftx had huge management failures…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says there was no person in charge of position…
RE
05:55pSam bankman-fried says ftx failed on risk, conflict of interest…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i think ftx japan is fully solvent…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i screwed up and we messed up big…
RE
05:53pPentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 billion contract for Ukrainian NASAMS
RE
05:52pSam bankman-fried about property purchases says it was not meant…
RE
05:49pREUTERS NEXT - Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight f..
2Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
5BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

HOT NEWS