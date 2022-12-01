Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Four unions at Stellantis asking for 7.3%-8.5% pay rises in France - sources

12/01/2022 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -Four unions at carmaker Stellantis are asking for a pay rise of between 7.3% and 8.5% in France to cope with the soaring cost of living, union sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Five unions are taking part in the Stellantis wage talks, with the fifth, the hardline CGT, asking for increases of more than 8.5%, although the CGT only formulates its demands in absolute numbers, not in percentages.

The wage demands range from an increase of 7.3% for CFTC and CFDT, to 8.3% for CFE-CGC and 8.5% for Force Ouvrière.

CGT negotiators want a monthly minimum wage of at least 2,000 euros ($2,100) net for every worker and are also asking for a wage increase of 400 euros per month net for every worker, regardless of salary level.

A Stellantis spokesperson said that given a current inflation level of around 6.3%, Stellantis France had decided in October - in response to union demands - to bring forward the 2023 wage talks to start on Dec. 1.

"These advanced talks are part of a number of measures taken in 2022 to boost staff purchasing power. The target of this day is to negotiate a well-balanced agreement that is good for the company's staff as well as for its competitiveness," he said.

Stellantis said on Sept. 27 it would provide financial support worth up to 1,400 euros to most of its employees in France and would soon discuss a similar move in Italy.

Italian unions representing staff at Stellantis and other carmakers last month demanded wage rises of 8.4% for 2023.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as companies across the continent face demands from workers to cushion the impact of rising prices.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.67% 14.99 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.82% 15.01 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
Latest news "Economy"
09:41aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa: from activist to businessman to wounded president
RE
09:39aHSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
RE
09:37aNigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable
RE
09:36aChina says it supports resolving Zambia debt issues
RE
09:33aEU agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil -EU diplomat
RE
09:32aEU's von der Leyen says Brexit talks with UK's Sunak encouraging
RE
09:31aU.S. Justice Department weighing new guidance on messaging apps, clawback policies -official
RE
09:30aSicily says Italy to put trustees in charge of Lukoil-owned refinery
RE
09:30aCompanies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head
RE
09:26aTurkey calls for U.S. understanding ahead of possible Syria operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS