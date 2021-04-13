Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FourKites Announces Industry-first Tracking Quality Guarantee

04/13/2021 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, has announced an industry-first, comprehensive Tracking Quality Guarantee that spans every major mode of transportation, including truckload, less-than-truckload, rail, ocean and air, as well as end-to-end tracking for shipments that span multiple modes.

“Customers are investing in supply chain visibility as a mission-critical solution,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and CEO. “As such, they deserve both speed and quality to ensure that their implementation is successful and to get maximum value from their investment. As the world’s largest visibility platform, we’re thrilled to raise the bar with the industry’s most rigorous Tracking Quality Guarantee to help our customers succeed.”

With over 500 customers across 176 countries and all major industries, FourKites’ network touches 50% of the Fortune 500, including giants such as Walmart Canada, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman, Meijer, PetSmart, The Michaels Companies, Land O’Lakes, Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Constellation Brands and 3M. Tracking over 2 million active shipments every day, FourKites leverages the billions of data points in its platform to proactively identify, alert and mitigate exceptions using artificial intelligence and machine learning-based algorithms.

The new FourKites guarantee, which establishes the highest standards in supply chain data quality across all modes, ensures:

  • Full Truckload Shipments: FourKites will identify unassigned shipments and shipments with bad appointment times 90% of the time and identify 90%+ of late shipments prior to arrival. FourKites will also provide a predictive ETA for customer shipments even if they cannot be tracked in real time by using FourKites’ patented machine-learning based Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA), which only needs a proof of pickup to generate a highly accurate ETA.

  • Less Than Truckload (LTL) Shipments: FourKites will identify unassigned shipments 90%+ of the time and outperform carrier ETA 90% of the time across all LTL carriers. Furthermore, FourKites’ unique machine-learning based Dynamic ETA® provides an ETA within a 4-hour window — an industry-first for LTL freight.

  • Rail Shipments: FourKites will identify 90%+ of late shipments prior to arrival, identify 90%+ of bad order railcars within 24 hours, and capture 90%+ of rail interchanges across North America

  • Ocean Shipments: FourKites will notify customers of additions and changes of transshipment ports on 90%+ of applicable shipments, and it will notify customers about vessel arrival at port for 90%+ container shipments within 12 hours. FourKites will also capture 90% of vessel berthing at terminals across all containers.
  • Air Shipments: FourKites will notify customers of the addition/change of intermediate airports on 90%+ of applicable shipments, and it will notify customers about flight arrival at airports for 90% or more of shipments within 24 hours.

  • Multimodal Shipments: FourKites will notify customers of the addition/change of transshipment ports or intermediate airports on 90%+ of applicable shipments. It will also notify customers about vessel arrival at ports for 90%+ container shipments within 24 hours, or flight arrival at airports for 90% or more of shipments within 12 hours. Furthermore, it will capture 90% of inland rail legs of North American imports and exports.

FourKites’ Tracking Quality Guarantee comes on the heels of the company’s Carrier Connect Guarantee™, which ensures connectivity to 90% of a customer’s full-truckload carrier network within 30 days of project kickoff, gives supply chain leaders the confidence to implement new technologies and ensures rapid time to value. Together with the Tracking Quality Guarantee, this provides customers with assurances of both speed and quality of implementation, and accelerated time to value.

About FourKites
FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. With more than 2 million active shipments across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including half of the Fortune 500, 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.

To learn more about FourKites, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aEBIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ebix, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021
GL
10:00aFUBO LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies fuboTV Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
GL
10:00aJT LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Jianpu Technology, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
GL
10:00aLife Extension Launches B12 Elite
GL
10:00aIMVT LOOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Immunovant, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2021
GL
10:00aBig Idea Ventures Expands University Relationships For Recently Launched Generation Food Rural Partners Fund
GL
10:00aUAVS INVESTOR ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : April 27, 2021
GL
10:00aRogers for Business Invests in the West with Fibre Roll-out to Meet the Needs of Calgary Businesses
GL
10:00aKASHIF KHAN, FOUNDER AND CEO OF THE DNA COMPANY, DESIGNATES UBER-AGENT ALAN MORELL OF CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS TO REPRESENT HIS THREE-PART BOOK SERIES, UNPILL : The Prescription for Better Health is Already In You (Working Title)
GL
10:00aIZEA WORLDWIDE  : Socialyte joins IZEA Talent Partner Program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
3Singapore's Grab strikes $40 billion deal in record SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5STOXX 600 : Global shares steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ