FourKites Supply Chain Visibility Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Logistics Business Network, FourKites’ platform delivers industry-leading, real-time transportation visibility and dynamic ETAs to customers



CHICAGO, Ill., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites® today announced that its self-named supply chain visibility platform is now available on SAP ® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. FourKites integrates with SAP Logistics Business Network and delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility and predictive arrival times for truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean and air transportation.

“FourKites has a large install base of Fortune 500 customers running SAP applications and we are now expanding our reach into the SAP ecosystem with the availability of our platform on SAP Store,” said Matt Elenjickal, CEO and founder of FourKites. “Businesses using SAP technologies will now be able to easily connect to FourKites’ large network of supply chain visibility data across all modes to help ensure they are receiving the most accurate and reliable in-transit data to make informed, proactive decisions.”

Tracking over 2 million loads per day, the FourKites platform empowers businesses with advanced features for multimodal tracking, providing a single pane of glass and machine learning-based ETAs for every shipment. FourKites continues to produce industry-first innovations that drive value for businesses across their supply chains, including its newly patented Smart Forecasted Arrival , which provides an accurate ETA, even for untrackable loads. With integration to SAP Logistics Business Network, FourKites enables:

Reduced transportation costs and fines, and improved utilization of fleet capacity

Higher customer satisfaction by enabling on-time deliveries and providing total transparency along the way

Improved accuracy of cycle time predictions for inventory and materials planning

Optimized labor planning and receiving capacity at warehouses, cross-docks, stores and other facilities

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.



FourKites is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About FourKites

FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.

To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

