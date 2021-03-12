Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourshore Partners : Announces Acquisition of Genesis Capital Finance

03/12/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourshore Partners (“Fourshore”) announced today its acquisition of a majority stake in Genesis Capital Finance (“Genesis,” “GCF”), a specialty finance company that provides commercial loans to independent owner operators in the long-haul trucking industry.

Established in 2011, Genesis Capital Finance has developed a reputation for innovative, flexible solutions, even in difficult financing situations, which makes it the go-to source for all truck-related loans. GCF prides itself for giving fast, personalized service to all customers, regardless of credit history. GCF usually provides pre-qualification for a loan within a matter of hours and funds loans within a business day.

“We are very excited to partner up with the team at Fourshore. The partnership fuels growth at Genesis Capital Finance and ensures that we can continue to fulfill our channel partners’ expectations the way they have become accustomed to,” said Hugo Beltran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Capital Finance.

Pedro Freyre, Partner at Fourshore, said that “we continue to see attractive investment opportunities in the specialty finance space and this one allows us to partner with high-quality management in a subsector that we particularly like at this point of the economic cycle.”

The transaction was led by Jose Costa, Pedro Freyre, and Milos Milosevic at Fourshore Partners. Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Genesis Capital Finance

Genesis Capital Finance is a nationwide commercial lender focused on serving the owner operators who need financing to purchase a truck. Led by industry veterans, Genesis understands the trucking business and has access to resources that allow it to offer competitive truck loans that others cannot. GCF’s approach is straightforward and designed to help business owners succeed.

https://genesiscapitalfinance.com/

About Fourshore Partners

Fourshore Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean. Fourshore targets companies generating between $2m and $15m of EBITDA with enterprise values between $10m and $75m.

https://fourshorecapital.com/private-equity


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pHOLICITY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:05pONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS  : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)
PU
04:05pHillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
GL
04:05pALCON  : to Host Virtual Capital Markets Day on March 24
BU
04:05pI-Minerals Inc. Negotiates Repayment of Outstanding Indebtedness
NE
04:04pVERITIV CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pEMERSON ELECTRIC CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pAMES NATIONAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:03pTSX rises 0.02% to 18,848.78
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ