Foursquare Announces Oren Teich as New SVP of Product

The Google and Heroku veteran joins CEO Gary Little’s expanded, empowered executive team

Foursquare today announced the appointment of Oren Teich as its new Senior Vice President, Product. With over twenty years of experience driving innovative software solutions for developers and enterprises, Teich has the ideal experience and expertise necessary to oversee Foursquare’s entire product portfolio and organization. Teich will report directly to CEO Gary Little.

Foursquare made a strategic decision to hone its company focus on building the leading location technology and data cloud platform for developers, marketers, and data scientists that would enable businesses to unlock the value of location software to tackle their most pressing challenges; these objectives made Teich a natural hire.

With the emergence of new platforms in areas like mobility and augmented reality, mass digitization from all businesses, and continued demand for understanding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior, supply chain, and other critical areas, the demand for location intelligence is rapidly growing. Few people understand how companies can embed that intelligence layer into their infrastructure and data better than Teich.

“Oren has deep experience building developer and enterprise software with superior usability and impact,” said Gary Little, Foursquare CEO and President. “By adding Oren’s talents to our growing bench of technical leaders, Foursquare is better equipped than ever to expand our industry-leading location technology and data cloud platform to meet the needs of our customers.”

Since taking the helm of the company in January 2021, Little has actively expanded the executive team and added senior level talent. In addition to Teich, Little has brought on Ankit Patel, Michele Morelli, and Jonathan Bank as SVPs of engineering, marketing, and business operations respectively. Little also added Sina Kashuk to the Executive Team following the acquisition of Unfolded earlier this year.

Teich joins Foursquare after spending over four years at Google, where he served as Director of Product Development. In that role, Teich ran product management for over 30 developer focused products, including Cloud Run, App Engine, and Cloud Build. Teich joined Google following it’s purchase of the real-time collaboration company Canvas, which Teich co-founded in 2014. Previously, Oren served as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Heroku prior to its acquisition by Salesforce.

“I’m very excited to be joining Foursquare and embracing location tech solutions at such a critical moment,” said Teich. “Foursquare’s experience as a pioneer in the industry, its broad portfolio, and its acquisitions, mergers, and innovations all add up to a huge opportunity. I look forward to using this opportunity to help Foursquare continue to be a leader in building privacy-first, user-centric products and services.”

Teich takes over the role from Josh Cohen. Cohen will stay with the company through the end of the year, and Teich will start today, ensuring a smooth transition.

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company dedicated to building solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions and developers create more engaging experiences. A pioneer of the geo-location space, Foursquare’s location tech stack is being utilized by the world’s largest enterprises and most recognizable brands, helping them tap into location intelligence to create better customer experiences and smarter business outcomes.

