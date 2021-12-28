PRESS RELEASE

Fourteenth meeting of the Coordination and Systemic Risk

Monitoring Committee

Rabat, December 28, 2021

The Coordination and Systemic Risk Monitoring Committee held, this Tuesday December 28, its fourteenth meeting at the headquarters of Bank Al-Maghrib in Rabat.

After the three-year review of the 2019-2021 period, the committee examined and approved the new inter-authority financial stability roadmap covering the period 2022-2024. It also analysed the risks and vulnerabilities weighing on the national financial system, in a context marked by the persistence of the health crisis. In this regard, it reviewed the conclusions of regular meetings of its representatives held since the outbreak of this crisis and the evolution of monitoring indicators. These indicators continue to show, so far, a resilience of the Moroccan financial sector facing Covid-19 crisis spill overs.

After reviewing the state of play of the financial system in the light of observed and expected economic and financial trends, the Committee noted the following:

Albeit still a concern, macroeconomic risks to financial stability have broadly decreased with a rebound in national growth in 2021 and its expected consolidation in 2022 and 2023. With regards to the external position, the current account deficit is expected, according to Bank Al- Maghrib forecasts, to widen to 5.3 percent of GDP in 2022 before narrowing to 4.9 percent in 2023, while the level of official reserve assets would allow, taking into account in particular the projections of the Treasury's external financing, to cover more than 6 months and 20 days of imports of goods and services. In relation to public finances, fiscal deficit is expected to ease gradually to 6.3 percent of GDP in 2022 and then to 5.8 percent in 2023, but the level of debt would remain high. Yet, these analyses remain surrounded by uncertainties related to the development of the national and international health situation. The strong resurgence of Covid- 19 cases in several partner countries of Morocco and the resulting restrictions exacerbate these uncertainties.

In this context and taking into account the ending of the phase of state-guaranteed loans developed in response to the crisis, the growth of bank credit to the non-financial sector is expected to remain moderate at 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.4 percent in 2022 before recovering to 4.4 percent in 2023. At the same time, the non-performing loans rate increased in October 2021 to 11 percent for non-financial companies and 9.9 percent for households.

Nonetheless, the banking sector continues to demonstrate solid fundamentals in terms of profitability, solvency and liquidity. In fact, banks' net income registered an upturn in the first half of 2021 after the contraction observed in 2020, benefiting mainly from a relative decline in the risk cost and the base effect induced by the banking sector's contribution to the Covid-19 fund in 2020. In terms of capitalization, the banks' capital buffers were strengthened at the end of June 2021, with average solvency and Tier 1 capital ratios reaching, on a parent company basis, 16 percent and 11.9 percent respectively. On a consolidated basis, these ratios stand at

