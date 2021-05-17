Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourth Annual GirlCon Conference Aims to Empower Young Women in STEM

05/17/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GirlCon, an international tech conference empowering young women to pursue their passions through STEM careers, announced registration is now open for its fourth annual event, taking place virtually between June 27 - 30, 2021. Registration is free and open to all high school female and non-binary identifying students.

The action-packed four-day conference will feature breakout, professional development and keynote sessions led by industry leaders from numerous backgrounds, including Dixie Adams and Kelly Chambliss (IBM), Alyssa Miller, a cybersecurity expert, Madhulika Guhathakurta (NASA) and Hope Goins (Department of Homeland Security). In addition to the professional development and "Tech +" sessions, which combine technology with niche career paths (e.g. Tech + Art), this year's attendees will experience new one-on-one meetings with career experts and coffee chats with speakers throughout the conference.

"After switching to a virtual format last year due to COVID-19, we were able to expand GirlCon's reach to an international level," said Co-Director Ellie Goldsmith. "We had 700 participants from 32 countries and this year, we hope to increase participation even further, inspiring the next generation of women in STEM," added Co-Director Vidya Bharadwaj.

After noticing there were significantly less women in their Chicagoland high school STEM classes, co-founders Kyla Guru and Molly Graton sought to create an experience that empowered young women and nonbinary students to better connect with STEM role models. While Guru and Graton are now chairpersons on the Board of Directors, the entire event is planned and executed by the CORE team, many of whom began as participants, connected through their passion for GirlCon's mission. The 2021 dedicated team includes Goldsmith, Bharadwaj, Sneha Mohan, Prachi Gyanmote, Ally Geren, Zaryaab Khan and Kristin Yun.

"Four years ago, GirlCon was founded as part of the global effort to close the gender gap in STEM career fields," said co-founder Kyla Guru. "Four years later, that mission is as relevant as ever and GirlCon is one way we are helping young women to not only recognize their potential, but provide the resources to achieve it."

Bits N' Bytes Cybersecurity Education Corp. (BNBCE), a national nonprofit and 501(C)(3) charity founded by Guru, has been GirlCon's proud collaborator since its inception, making it a true community and charitable activity. GirlCon is made possible by sponsors including Balyasny Asset Management, CME Group, IBM, ISACA Chicago and Google.

GirlCon is taking place virtually Sunday, June 27 - Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 3pm - 7pm CST daily. To learn more and to register for the free event, visit www.girlcon.org.

ABOUT GIRLCON
GirlCon is an international tech conference created by students, for students to empower the next generation of female leaders in STEM. GirlCon's not-for-profit mission is to encourage high school students identifying as female/non-binary to fearlessly pursue their goals, combining their passions with technology. Follow GirlCon on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media contact:
Chelsea Rosenberg, Mekky Media Relations
502-435-4090
309967@email4pr.com
WWW.MEKKYMEDIA.COM

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-annual-girlcon-conference-aims-to-empower-young-women-in-stem-301292051.html

SOURCE GirlCon


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aGrizzly Outlines 18 High-Priority Battery Metals Targets and Expands Land Position in Southeastern British Columbia, Canada
NE
08:50aFASTLABS  : Adds New COVID-19 Testing Site at Dolphin Mall
BU
08:50aGaensel Energy Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Quarterly Filings on OTC Markets
NE
08:50aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS  : to Present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
08:49aSUN COUNTRY AIRLINES  : And cvg airport welcome new service today
AQ
08:49aWIZZ AIR  : Biggest ever wizz air network in italy as the airline announces a new base in rome fiumicino; 4 based aircraft and 32 new routes starting in july
AQ
08:49aEMBRAER S A  : Delta expands Boston and New York service with new flights to popular destinations
AQ
08:48aPRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aCAT9  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:47aRUMBLEON, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"