Fourth Credit Line for BANCOMEXT under GREEN Operations : Supporting Sustainable Infrastructure Projects in Mexico under the Growth Investment Facility

11/12/2020 | 12:17am EST
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC, Governor: MAEDA Tadashi) signed a loan agreement*1 for a credit line totaling up to USD 200 million (of which the JBIC portion is USD 110 million) with the Mexican government financial institution, Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, S.N.C., Institución de Banca de Desarrollo (BANCOMEXT). The credit line is co-financed with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (lead arranger), The Hyakugo Bank, Ltd., The Gunma Bank, Ltd., The Joyo Bank, Ltd., The Hachijuni Bank, Ltd., and The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.. The loan is extended under JBIC's Growth Investment Facility.*2 JBIC will also provide a partial guarantee for the co-financed portion.

Disclaimer

JBIC - Japan Bank for International Cooperation published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 05:14:04 UTC
