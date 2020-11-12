Fourth Credit Line for BANCOMEXT under GREEN Operations : Supporting Sustainable Infrastructure Projects in Mexico under the Growth Investment Facility

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC, Governor: MAEDA Tadashi) signed a loan agreementfor a credit line totaling up to USD 200 million (of which the JBIC portion is USD 110 million) with the Mexican government financial institution, Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, S.N.C., Institución de Banca de Desarrollo (BANCOMEXT). The credit line is co-financed with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (lead arranger), The Hyakugo Bank, Ltd., The Gunma Bank, Ltd., The Joyo Bank, Ltd., The Hachijuni Bank, Ltd., and The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.. The loan is extended under JBIC's Growth Investment Facility.JBIC will also provide a partial guarantee for the co-financed portion.