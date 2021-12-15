Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourth USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fourth USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan
Mpoya
Wed, Dec 15 2021 5:13 PM

Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, today, December 15, 2021, the fourth shipment of humanitarian aid of USD 19.2 million reached Afghanistan and delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

DAB has always tried to facilitate standard methods that result in prevention of poverty which the noble people of Afghanistan are faced with. Hereby, we assure our people that issues pertaining to the banking system of the country and foreign currency needs are being solved.

It's worth mentioning that DAB has been continuously trying to maintain the value of the Afghani at a fixed and desirable level against the foreign currency.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:59aAGRO FINANCE REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 802 hectares agricultural land as November 30th, 2021
PU
07:59aMinister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias' statements following his meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno (Athens, 14.12.2021)
PU
07:59aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share A NAV 31 October 2021
PU
07:59aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV 31 October 2021
PU
07:59aBENCHMARK : bolsters customer Technical Services team with two Strategic Sea Lice Managers
PU
07:59aMICROBOT MEDICAL : Achieves Design Freeze of the LIBERTY® Robotic System; - Form 8-K
PU
07:59aGAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for 11.5 months
PU
07:59aCIPLA : acquires stake in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP; progresses towards championing its ESG agenda
PU
07:59aAMARC RESOURCES : Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in At JOY Copper-Gold District Into 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07:59aARCTIC MINERALS : Updated mineral resource estimate for Arctic Mineral's gold-copper project Bidjovagge in Norway
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
4WRAPUP 2-Zara owner and H&M bounce back from pandemic blues
5INDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS