Fourth USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan

Mpoya

Wed, Dec 15 2021 5:13 PM https://tinyurl.com/y6e7up9v

Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, today, December 15, 2021, the fourth shipment of humanitarian aid of USD 19.2 million reached Afghanistan and delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

DAB has always tried to facilitate standard methods that result in prevention of poverty which the noble people of Afghanistan are faced with. Hereby, we assure our people that issues pertaining to the banking system of the country and foreign currency needs are being solved.

It's worth mentioning that DAB has been continuously trying to maintain the value of the Afghani at a fixed and desirable level against the foreign currency.