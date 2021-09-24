Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourth crushing update for 2021

09/24/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fourth crushing update for 2021
Published: 24 September 2021

We've made good headway with the crush and our eight mills have now passed the 60 per cent mark.

Our factories have processed a total of 9.07 million tonnes of sugarcane, representing 62 per cent of the total estimated crop.

Unfavourable weather conditions this season have led to a downward revision in our crop estimates for the Herbert, Burdekin and Proserpine regions. Plane Creek has seen a slight increase.

The total crop estimate for the Wilmar group of mills is now 14.68 million tonnes.

HERBERT

• Harvesting conditions have vastly improved with the return of fine weather and weekly throughputs are increasing.
• CCS levels remain below budget with the seasonal average hovering at 12.7 units.
• The Herbert crop has been re-estimated at 3.89 million tonnes - an 80,000 tonne decrease on the previous estimate.


BURDEKIN

• The harvesting and crushing sectors made a fast recovery from the late August rain event and throughputs have been good, despite some persistent wet ground conditions.
• Factory availability has been good at all sites and CCS levels are starting to climb after being suppressed by wet weather.
• The Burdekin crop has been revised to 7.85 million tonnes - a 120,000 tonne decrease.

PROSERPINE

• Field conditions have gradually improved since the last rain event, with CCS continuing to rise slowly.
• Boiler 3 repairs were completed successfully this month and all efforts are focused on increasing throughput to finish the season strongly.
• The Proserpine crop has been re-estimated at 1.58 million tonnes - a 10,000 tonne decrease on the earlier estimate

PLANE CREEK

• Harvesting conditions remain favourable and CCS is tracking just below budget.
• Pan 5 is now back in service and a big thankyou goes out to all involved for safely completing this $560,000 project in just 10 weeks.
• The Plane Creek crop has been revised upwards slightly to 1.36 million tonnes - a 10,000 tonne increase.


PAUL GIORDANI
General Manager - Cane Supply and Grower Relations

Disclaimer

Wilmar Sugar Australia Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 04:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aDalian iron ore futures track spot prices higher, demand outlook remains dull
RE
12:52aARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers
PU
12:52aIMPROVED TRANSPARENCY IN COMMERCIAL LENDING : Wish granted
PU
12:50aSHINSEI BANK : Japan's SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions
RE
12:42aFears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline passes
RE
12:42aU.S. oil refiners pick Iraqi, Canadian crudes to replace storm losses -traders
RE
12:42aVICTORIAN EARTHQUAKE UPDATE : Our customer support and why it happened?
PU
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Update on Evergrande Awaited
DJ
12:34aTELUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1White House prods companies on chips information request
2VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia
3Evergrande bondholders seek clarity on payments after hope fades on Thu..
4News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
5News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

HOT NEWS