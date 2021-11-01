Fourth edition of the Regulatory Initiatives Grid

The first edition of the Grid, which aims to give firms a clear idea of upcoming regulatory work, was published in April 2020. The second edition was published on 18 September 2020, and the third edition on 7 May 2021.

Among the initiatives included in the Grid are new climate-related additions around introducing the Sustainable Finance Disclosure regime, Net Zero Transition Plans, and work on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in capital markets.

The Forum is comprised of the Bank of England (including the Prudential Regulation Authority), Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Reporting Council, The Pensions Regulator, and Information Commissioner's Office, with HM Treasury attending as an observer member.

Regulatory Initiatives Grid