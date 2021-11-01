Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourth edition of the Regulatory Initiatives Grid

11/01/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first edition of the Grid, which aims to give firms a clear idea of upcoming regulatory work, was published in April 2020. The second edition was published on 18 September 2020, and the third edition on 7 May 2021.

Among the initiatives included in the Grid are new climate-related additions around introducing the Sustainable Finance Disclosure regime, Net Zero Transition Plans, and work on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in capital markets.

The Forum is comprised of the Bank of England (including the Prudential Regulation Authority), Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Reporting Council, The Pensions Regulator, and Information Commissioner's Office, with HM Treasury attending as an observer member.

Regulatory Initiatives Grid

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 14:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aENI : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10:28aHealthSTAR Communications Announces Leadership Changes
BU
10:27aGE Investor Update
PU
10:27aIllinois American Water to Replace Distribution Valves in Urbana and C...
PU
10:27aPRINCIPLED DATA ACCESS : building public-private data partnerships for better official statistics
PU
10:27aMexus Announces Revenue for October; Revenues From Gold Sales Expected To Increase
PU
10:27aAmendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
10:27aMore graduates and less alcohol consumption among young people in 2020
PU
10:27aPlantFuel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
10:27aHuazhu Group selects Sabre to power its distribution strategy and support its next chapter of growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
4Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday
5PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..

HOT NEWS