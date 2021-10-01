Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory

10/01/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors pre-production all electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is seen after being merged with a chassis, in Lordstown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global technology firm Foxconn and startup Lordstown Motors Corp said on Friday they plan to pursue a U.S. Energy Department loan from a program to help pay for the costs of retooling a factory to build electric trucks.

Foxconn agreed in principle to buy a Lordstown assembly plant in northeast Ohio for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. In January, Lordstown said it was in advanced talks with the department for a retooling loan.

Under the in-principle agreement, the Taiwanese tech giant, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, will manufacture Lordstown Motors' Endurance full-size pickup truck at its Lordstown facility, and it will also support start-up automaker Fisker Inc, a Foxconn partner and customer.

Lordstown shares were down 12.5% in early trading on Friday.

Lordstown told Reuters in January 2020 it was pursuing a $200 million loan from the program and it formally applied in May 2020. The Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) program, which previously awarded loans to Tesla, Ford and Nissan to retool factories, has not made any new loans since 2011.

Lordstown and Foxconn said in a filing they will each "seek a proportionate amount of the ATVM Loan and will be responsible for a proportionate amount of any and all expenses incurred in obtaining the ATVM Loan."

The companies hope to complete a purchase agreement by Oct. 31 and complete the deal by April 30.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, will invest $50 million in Lordstown equity. Lordstown Motors plans to enter into a long-term lease for a portion of the existing facility for its Ohio-based employees, and Foxconn plans to offer employment to many Lordstown employees.

Lordstown, which has struggled to launch production of its Endurance pickup, had previously said it was in talks to build vehicles for other automakers or lease space in its factory. It currently uses only 20% of the plant's 6.2 million square feet.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.33% 70.3 End-of-day quote.31.65%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 105 End-of-day quote.14.13%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.78% 562.1 End-of-day quote.0.38%
TESLA, INC. -0.72% 774.765 Delayed Quote.9.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aFoxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory
RE
11:25aBritish gas pumps still dry, pig cull fears grow
RE
11:22aSouth African rand recovers as dollar eases, stocks fall
RE
11:18aWith help from Tesla, nearly 80% of Norway's new car sales are electric
RE
11:02aExclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal for rate hikes
RE
11:01aExclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document
RE
10:55aNews Corp Australia tweaks climate targets amid scrutiny of editorial line
RE
10:48aShort on coal barge supply, Germany's Bergkamen A shutters
RE
10:46aGM auto sales fall for first time in four quarters
RE
10:43aSterling pares weekly losses with afternoon bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
4Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
5U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; inflation still hot

HOT NEWS