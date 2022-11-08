Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Foxconn electric vehicle alliance plans boxy three-seater

11/08/2022 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn outside a company's building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn-led electric vehicle consortium MIH announced plans on Tuesday for its first car, a boxy single row three-seater which it hopes will be popular with one-child families in Asia.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has ramped up investment in EVs and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd.

Betting on strong demand in Asian markets for smaller electric cars, MIH Consortium plans to build its first car, which it calls Project X, in 2023 and start mass production the following year, though no customers have been confirmed, the company said.

"We need to do something differently to disrupt the industry," Jack Cheng, chief executive of MIH, said at an event in Taipei to unveil the EV which will be custom built for the purchaser.

"Build your own vehicle with Project X," Cheng said, referring to the car's modular design. "It's like Lego. I can put (a module) on and take it off easily," Cheng said.

The three-seater will cost less than $20,000, he said.

Foxconn, the main supplier of Apple's iPhones, eventually wants to replicate its level of success in assembling personal computers and cellphones as it expands into building EVs.

MIH is eyeing not only Taiwan, but also India, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan as prospective markets for the three-seater.

"The American market tends towards large cars," Cheng told reporters, adding that this model would suit a single-child family.

"As long it is a place where our partners, including Foxconn, have manufacturing sites, then there is a possibility to mass produce there," Cheng said.

Cheng said many MIH partners are willing to initially take risks and bear development costs, because they are optimistic about EV sales taking off.

"The more cars we make, the more they will earn," Cheng said.

MIH Consortium, which includes auto chipmaker NXP and navigation and digital mapping company TomTom among other members, said it plans to build a demo car for a six-seater in 2024, followed by a nine-seater.

Shortly before the MIH event began, Foxconn announced a deal to take a near-20% stake in loss-making U.S. electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp for up to $170 million.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Sarah Wu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FISKER INC. -4.00% 7.2 Delayed Quote.-54.23%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -4.15% 1.85 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.07% 445.264 Real-time Quote.-41.23%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 4.53% 157.9 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
TOMTOM NV 2.00% 7.645 Real-time Quote.-17.73%
Latest news "Economy"
04:49aHunger striker's mother says his condition in Egyptian jail unknown
RE
04:43aAt 97, Malaysia's Mahathir vows one final fight against graft-tainted govt
RE
04:43aRenault CEO: more details on partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi in coming weeks
RE
04:42aPoor Demand at BOE's Gilt Sale Mars Outlook For Upcoming Issuance
DJ
04:41aUK expected to raise state pensions, benefits in line with inflation - The Times
RE
04:38aCop27 - sri lanka president wickremesinghe: double standards fr…
RE
04:37aCop27 - sri lanka president wickremesinghe: patchy implementati…
RE
04:37aEuropean shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
04:34aCOP27: UAE and Egypt agree to build one of world's biggest wind farms
RE
04:34aBoE's Pill sees no victory over inflation yet, but recession coming
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer beats Q3 profit forecast on strong herbicide sales
2Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
3Operational EBIT of DKK 325 Million for the Third Quarter of 2022
4Pandora braces for recession despite resilient demand
5NEW 'LESS IS MORE' PORSCHE 911 CARRERA T REVEALED

HOT NEWS