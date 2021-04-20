Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Foxconn's Wisconsin deal touted by Trump shrinks from 13,000 jobs to 1,454

04/20/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A poster with a logo of Foxconn is seen at the IEEE Global Communications Conference in Taipei

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co Ltd will dramatically scale back its planned investment in an initially planned $10 billion Wisconsin plant, under an agreement announced with the state on Tuesday.

The investment was first announced to great fanfare at the White House in July 2017, when Donald Trump was president.

Wisconsin will reduce its tax credits authorized for the project from $2.85 billion to $80 million as Foxconn reduces its planned investment from $10 billion to $672 million and cuts the number of jobs planned from 13,000 to 1,454, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

The 20-million-square-foot campus marked the largest investment in U.S. history for a brand new location by a foreign-based company when it was announced. It was praised by Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing.

Foxconn said the agreement gives it "flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions." The company said "original projections used during negotiations in 2017 have at this time changed due to unanticipated market fluctuations."

Foxconn initially planned to manufacture advanced large-screen displays for TVs and other consumer and professional products at the facility, which is under construction.

It later said it would build smaller Generation 6 LCD screens instead, and Trump stopped discussing the Foxconn investment on trips to Wisconsin.

Foxconn said on Tuesday it plans to make Wisconsin "one of the -- if not the -- largest manufacturer of data infrastructure hardware in the United States." The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking more details on what it will build.

Evers said the new agreement negotiated between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn will save Wisconsin taxpayers "a total of $2.77 billion compared to the previous contract, maintain accountability measures requiring job creation to receive incentives, and protect hundreds of millions of dollars in local and state infrastructure investments made in support of the project."

Evers said Foxconn is eligible to receive up to $80 million in performance-based tax credits over six years if it meets employment and capital investment targets.

The original Wisconsin package also included local tax incentives and road and highway investments by state and local governments, which brought total taxpayer-funded subsidies to more than $4 billion.

Foxconn noted that since 2017, it has invested $900 million in Wisconsin, including several different facilities in the state.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson and Karen Pierog


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBIDEN : U.S. must boost EV production to surpass China
RE
05:54pUtilities Up On Rotation Into Defensive Sectors, Drop In Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:53pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:51pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pFinancials Down After Regional Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pFoxconn's Wisconsin deal touted by Trump shrinks from 13,000 jobs to 1,454
RE
05:32pIndustrials Down As Aviation Worries Offset Railroad Deal -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:30pNetflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%
RE
05:28pBritish Columbia projects C$9.7 billion deficit in 2021-22
RE
05:28pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE NUTRITION &  : Growing Climate Solutions Act reintroduced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ