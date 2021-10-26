Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FoxyAI Wins 2021 API World Award for Best in API Infrastructure

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI, a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, is excited to announce that its Visual Property Intelligence API has won a 2021 API Award in the Best in Home APIs category.  The 2021 API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the API & microservices industries and use by a global developer community.

The 2021 API Awards were selected from hundreds of nominations, and the expert-led API World Advisory Board has selected the Visual Property Intelligence API based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"FoxyAI's Visual Property Intelligence API is helping developers & engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today's cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly is powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. FoxyAI's win here at the 2021 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World & the 2021 API Awards.

By taking manual infrastructural complexity out of the picture, FoxyAI empowers teams of all levels of technical proficiency to generate visual property intelligence that provides a wholistic landscape to assess property condition accurately.  "FoxyAI's API development is leading the way in providing PropTech intelligence, and we are thrilled to be honored for our outstanding API along with Visa, IBM, DocuSign, SmartBear and all the other outstanding category winners," said Vin Vomero, CEO, FoxyAI.

The 2021 API Awards will be presented at the 2021 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2021 Virtual (Oct 26-28, 2021), the world's largest API & microservices conference & expo -- and the largest event for the API economy -- now in its 10th year, with over 4,000 attendees.

For the complete list of awardees visit: https://apiworld.co/awards/

About FoxyAI
Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Visual Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI visit: https://foxyai.com/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foxyai-wins-2021-api-world-award-for-best-in-api-infrastructure-301408892.html

SOURCE FoxyAI


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aHv Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Robert J. "Bob” Marino President
PU
11:46aSupporting Raising Black Voices
PU
11:46aProviding Warmth in the Windy City
PU
11:46aInsurance.com Report Outlines Airbnb Short-Term Rental Insurance Options for Homeowners [Oct 26, 2021]
PU
11:46aPower and Utilities Market Snapshot
PU
11:46aSalesforce Highlights Climate Opportunities, Risks in Inaugural TCFD Report
PU
11:46aIs there a bubble in “green” equities?
PU
11:46aLEGACY TO MODERN : Replacing Legacy Identity at PG&E
PU
11:46aKudelski IoT Expands Security Trainings to North America to Help Companies Meet Growing Security Regulatory Requirements
DJ
11:46aQuadient's Inspire Days Virtual Event Promises a Wealth of Information for Building a Positive Customer Experience
AQ
Latest news "Companies"