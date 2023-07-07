July 6, 2023 - The France Blended Cap ETF market experienced a challenging trading session.

In a downward trajectory, the France Blended Cap ETF market experienced a decline of -2.83% on July 6, 2023. With a total market value of 5 Bn EUR and comprising of 9 ETFs, several key funds within the market demonstrated the overall negative movement. Notable among them, the iShares MSCI France UCITS ETF (IFRE) recorded a -3.11% daily return, while the Lyxor CAC MID 60 (DR) UCITS ETF (CACM) and AMUNDI CAC 40 ESG UCITS ETF (C40N) experienced daily returns of -2.28% and -3.04% respectively. Similarly, the Xtrackers CAC 40 UCITS ETF (DX2G) observed a daily return of -3.13%.

This downward trend was further driven by the performance of influential companies within the France Blended Cap ETF market. Hermes Intl Ord (RMS) displayed a significant decline with a -4.79% daily return, and a more substantial drop of -6.22% over the course of the week. BNP Paribas Ord (BNP) experienced a -4.50% daily return and -3.57% weekly return, while Totalenergies SE Ord (TTE) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) faced daily returns of -4.02% and -3.72% respectively, with their weekly returns standing at -2.60% and -4.56%.

See how over 500 professional investors use ETFs in the 2023 Trackinsight Global ETF Survey. Get access today.