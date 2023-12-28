"We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear programme," the spokespersons for the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," the statement said.
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)