(Reuters) - France, Germany and Britain on Friday condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV).

The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

