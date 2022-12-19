France, Germany eye boost to European green industry in response to U.S. inflation act

PARIS/BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany are
hoping Europe boosts efforts to develop an ambitious green
industrial policy as part of its response to the U.S. Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA), to allow Europe to have an economic
competitive edge against the United States.
The European Union fears that the United States' $430
billion Inflation Reduction Act - a massive, new green energy
subsidy package - will put their companies at an unfair
disadvantage.
EU countries are worried their companies will suffer because
of U.S. tax breaks for components used in renewable energy
technologies like electric cars on condition they are made in
North America.
French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck are planning a trip to the
United States in January to defend European interests.
The European response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
should involve boosting efforts to develop an ambitious green
industrial policy agenda, according to a joint German-French
proposal provided to Reuters by the German economy ministry.
"Our common ambition is clear: to have the EU gain
undisputable leadership on green industry. It is an economic as
well as a political stake for European countries. Our proposals
with Minister Habeck are a robust, concrete and ambitious
toolkit to make the EU the leading continent for green
industries," Le Maire said.
The paper proposed four objectives to support such a policy,
including retaining a strong industrial base and diversifying
Europe's access to green technologies and resources.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden said new laws
that give incentives for domestic production of computer chips
and renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude
European allies and could be tweaked.
Biden did not detail what adjustments could be made and
legislative options may be slim.
France is also pressing the White House to use executive
powers to loosen some of the incentives in the Inflation
Reduction Act, a French government source told Reuters. The
climate bill that favors domestic production could possibly
restrict trade, European countries say.
"We will make sure that the European industry has access to
affordable, safe and sustainable electricity so that they can
remain globally competitive," added Le Maire and Habeck in a
joint statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Paris and Holger Hansen in
Berlin;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupgta and Bernadette Baum)