France issued 8 billion euros ($8.68 billion) in new 3.25% May 2055-dated government bonds, or OATs, via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the new ultralong government bond closed above EUR75 billion, including EUR4.3 billion in joint lead manager demand, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set at the mid-yield of the 3% May 2054 OAT plus 3 basis points. The bond was priced at 96.759, at a yield of 3.420%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the issue are BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale.

