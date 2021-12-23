Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform

12/23/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's PM Draghi holds news conference with France's President Macron, in Rome

PARIS (Reuters) -France and Italy called on Thursday for the European Union's fiscal rules to allow more leeway for investments that would help the 27-nation bloc become greener and more self-sufficient in a post-pandemic world.

EU budget rules safeguard the value of the euro by setting limits on government deficits and debt. Since they were set up, they have grown increasingly complex and the EU is now thinking how to change them to better fit new economic realities.

The main challenges are how to cut government debt that has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic without stifling growth, and how to provide incentives for massive investment needed to fight climate change and to make supply lines more secure after global lockdowns exposed their fragility.

"There is no doubt that we must bring down our levels of indebtedness," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint article in the Financial Times.

"But we cannot expect to do this through higher taxes or unsustainable cuts in social spending, nor can we choke off growth through unviable fiscal adjustment," they said.

The two leaders wrote that their strategy was instead to curb recurrent public spending through "sensible" structural reforms and that EU fiscal rules should not prevent them from making necessary investments.

EU fiscal rules do not give any special treatment to investment now, and France and Spain proposed in September to exempt "green" investment, and possibly also money spent on digitalising the economy, from EU deficit calculations.

Some northern EU countries disagree, worried it will be hard to define what constitutes an investment to fight climate change.

France has also said the EU should better secure its economic sovereignty by moving production of some key items to Europe, as COVID-19 lockdowns showed disruptions in supplies from China - where much of Europe's pharmaceuticals and chips come from - can be devastating.

"We need to have more room for manoeuvre and enough key spending for the future and to ensure our sovereignty," Macron and Draghi wrote in the op-ed.

"Debt raised to finance such investments, which undeniably benefit the welfare of future generations and long-term growth, should be favoured by the fiscal rules, given that public spending of this sort actually contributes to debt sustainability over the long run," they wrote.

(Reporting by Tassilo HummelWriting by Mathieu RosemainEditing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.48% 0.63957 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.80% 1.18782 Delayed Quote.5.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.40% 0.689788 Delayed Quote.6.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.58% 0.011758 Delayed Quote.4.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.88465 Delayed Quote.8.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12a'KEEP THE DEFENDER GUESSING' : Russia's military options on Ukraine
RE
08:11aCricket-Collingwood to stand in as England coach for West Indies series
RE
08:10aFrance, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform
RE
07:58aOne more rally before electric vehicles sideline palladium
RE
07:54aEngland's COVID-19 prevalence hits new high as Omicron spreads - ONS
RE
07:53aWEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Zambian currency seen under pressure, Kenya's flat
RE
07:50aRECOVERY TRIAL : Main aim of study is to assess whether treatment reduces risk of death among patients admitted to hospital with covid-19
RE
07:49aRecovery trial - sotrovimab will be evaluated in uk initially
RE
07:49aRecovery trial- trial aims to recruit atleast 4000 patients to sotrovimab treatment arm compared with atleast 4000 patients who receive usual standard of care only
RE
07:49aPUTIN : Russia wants guarantees 'now', seeks no conflict over Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
3Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...

HOT NEWS