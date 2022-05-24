France Le Maire's confident on EU unanimity on global corporate tax by June 17

"I'm confident this minimal tax rate project will be adopted unanimously on June 17, that is the goal", he told reporters before an Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels.

Poland is the lone holdout in the European Union's implementation plan for the minimum tax after it vetoed a compromise in April to launch the 137-country agreement reached last October aiming to end a competitive downward spiral in corporate tax rates.

Poland's acceptance is essential for the deal to proceed.

June 17 is the date set for the next Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin).

