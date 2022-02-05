Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France, Luxembourg ask Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - sources

02/05/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon has received letters from French and Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Lebanon Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh's bank accounts and assets, two Lebanese judicial sources told Reuters.

The sources did not elaborate.

A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary confirmed to Reuters in November it had opened "a criminal case" in relation to Salameh and his companies and assets, declining to provide further information at the time.

France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lebanon are also probing Salameh's personal wealth. Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during his nearly three-decades at the helm of Lebanon's central bank.

A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary and Lebanon's justice minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The French embassy in Lebanon said Saturday it could not comment on "ongoing judicial affairs".

When asked for comment, Salameh told Reuters the request for cooperation from Luxembourg was a "normal procedure" not a "legal suit".

"If they had filed a legal suit they don't need help in the investigation," he said.

Salameh denied reports that he had been charged by Luxembourg authorities, and noted both Switzerland and France had previously requested similar cooperation from Lebanon.

Salameh's role at the central banks has come under close scrutiny since Lebanon's economic meltdown in 2019, which has seen the value of the currency collapse and swathes of the population pushed into poverty.

The Swiss attorney general's office last year said it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into "aggravated money laundering" and possible embezzlement of more than $300 million under Salameh at the central bank.

The Swiss probe centres on comissions paid to a company owned by Salameh's brother, Raja, from 2002 till 2015. Salameh has said the comissions were paid by so-called "third parties", not the central bank.

Reuters was unable to reach Raja Salameh for comment. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari in Beirut; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Jane Wardell, Matthew Lewis and Alex Richardson)

By Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pEcuador sees trade deal with China at end of year, debt talks to begin
RE
02:13pFrance, Luxembourg ask Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - sources
RE
01:47pCanadian cities brace for more anti vaccine mandate protests
RE
01:46pMoroccan rescuers reach 'delicate stage' in rescue of boy
RE
01:45pThousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
01:42pThousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
01:39pFirst U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
01:37pPakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
RE
01:37pMoroccan rescuers reach 'delicate stage' in rescue of boy
RE
01:37pMoroccan rescuers reach 'delicate stage' in rescue of boy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..

HOT NEWS