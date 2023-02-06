France Plans to Launch New 30-Year Government Bond

By Emese Bartha

France hired banks for the syndicated launch of new 30-year government bond, or OAT, with maturity in May 2054, one of the banks hired as joint lead manager said in a deal announcement on Monday.

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, the same bank said.

The banks hired as joint lead managers are BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and Societe Generale.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 0523ET