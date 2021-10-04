France, Spain urge pan-European response to energy price surge

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - France and Spain on Monday
called for a coordinated European response to the surge in
global energy prices to protect Europe's poorest citizens, the
competitiveness of its businesses and its 2050 plan to cut
greenhouse emissions.
The call, along with ideas shared by European Union
governments during talks between euro zone finance ministers in
Luxembourg, would complement the European Commission's work to
address the energy price spike, the chairman of the meeting
said.
Gas prices in the European Union surged to record highs on
Friday as the bloc's main gas supplier Russia kept a tight lid
on deliveries, signalling further price pressures on European
consumers heading into the winter heating season.
While the ministers agreed the inflation spike caused mainly
by energy costs was temporary and would subside in 2022, it was
worrying and needed monitoring.
"What we see is an unprecedented spike in energy prices,"
Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters on
entering euro zone finance ministers' talks in Luxembourg.
"This is not an issue that we can tackle at national level,
we need a European coordinated response," she said, adding her
country had prepared a paper on the possible options.
One of the ideas presented by Spain was to set up a
strategic European gas reserve, which would help the 27-nation
bloc of 450 million consumers negotiate lower prices, the
Spanish paper, seen by Reuters, said.
"We can and should increase our bargaining power," the paper
said. "This requires a centralised European platform to purchase
natural gas. We have done it quite successfully for vaccines and
should reproduce this model to other strategic fields such as
this one," it said.
Spain also wants to stop speculation on the market for CO2
emissions permits, which drove up prices, the paper showed. "A
bubble on EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) is the last thing we
need. The EU ETS trading should not be available to all agents,
especially not to speculators with market power," it said.
HIGHER ENERGY PRICES AN ISSUE FOR YEARS, NOT MONTHS
French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire proposed better
regulation of European gas stocks and a de-linking of the price
of electricity from gas prices in favour of tying it to the
average cost of production in every EU country.
"The European energy market has one key advantage - it
secures the supply of energy everywhere in Europe. But it also
has one major downside - the alignment of electricity prices
with gas prices," le Maire said on entering the talks.
He stressed such a link created a "dead end" for Europe's
transition towards renewable energy sources as the higher
electrification effort of moving away from combustion engines,
would only end up in higher prices if they continued to be
linked to a fossil fuel like gas.
He also said the fight against climate change will entail a
long-term increase in energy costs because of the existing link
to gas prices and the high investment needed into renewable
energy sources and nuclear power plants.
"For years, not months, we will have to face an increased
level of prices," le Maire said, adding that high energy prices
would be "one of the major political issues for the coming
years".
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Additional reporting by Marine
Strauss; Editing by Jan Harvey and Aurora Ellis)