Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France, UK, Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands

03/12/2022 | 06:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A police car passes the Palais Coburg in Vienna

PARIS (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.

Negotiators have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the so-called JCPOA deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs.

However, last Saturday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that Russian trade with Iran would not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 accord - said in a joint statement.

"This risks the collapse of the deal," they said.

The deal on the table should be concluded with the utmost urgency, they added.

Washington has already insisted it will not agree to Russia's demands.

The 11-month-old international talks seek to bring Iran back into compliance with the deal's restrictions on its rapidly advancing nuclear activities and bring the United States back into the accord it left in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

Oil markets are closely watching the progress of talks to see whether restrictions on Iranian crude exports might be lifted, which could help to offset disruption to supplies from Russia's war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.91% 112.34 Delayed Quote.40.15%
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
WTI 1.56% 109.14 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43aGermany's scholz had spoken to ukrainian president zelenskiy abo…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called on putin- germa…
RE
08:43aGerman chancellor scholz, france's macron called for immediate c…
RE
08:42aGermany's scholz, france's macron urged russia's putin to engage…
RE
08:38aRussia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report
RE
08:37aGerman chancellor scholz, french president macron called for imm…
RE
07:50aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:47aRefugee arrivals dip, but Ukraine's neighbours scramble to provide shelter
RE
07:44aItaly seizes Russian oligarch Melnichenko's Sailing Yacht A
RE
07:42aFighting rages outside Kyiv, Ukraine says evacuations threatened again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia
2Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regrou..
3Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volum..
4Abramovich's U.S. hedge fund investments frozen- WSJ
5Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia

HOT NEWS