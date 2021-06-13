France agrees to 1.8 bln euros in financing for Egypt

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - France said on Sunday it would
provide Egypt with some 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in
financing for projects including the Cairo metro, power
generation and water management, in what officials called a
major boost to bilateral cooperation.
The financing includes a concessional government loan of
around 800 million euros for upgrades to Line 1 of Cairo's
metro, which dates to the 1980s. Another 1 billion euros of
financing from AFD, France's development agency, will cover a
range of projects over the next five years.
Further state-guaranteed loans worth a possible 2 billion
euros for a new metro route in Cairo - Line 6 - would be
negotiated over the next six months, French Finance Minister
Bruno Le Maire said during a trip to the Egyptian capital.
France and Egypt have forged close ties since Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi became president in 2014, despite differences over human
rights and strong criticism of Egypt by rights activists and
some foreign states.
Sisi's domestic backers say a far-reaching crackdown on
liberal and Islamist opponents has helped stabilise Egypt.
Cooperation has included billions of dollars in arms sales
to a country France considers a vital partner in countering
Islamist militancy. In May, France announced a new 4 billion
euro deal to deliver 30 Dassault warplanes to Egypt beginning in
2024.
Le Maire said France considered Egypt a strategic partner
and had chosen to expand its commercial dealings with the North
African country following a visit by Sisi to Paris in December.
"France will substantially increase its direct exposure to
Egypt, becoming the first counter-party for government to
government loans," he said.
Projects announced on Sunday include the construction of a
railway line between Aswan in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in
neighbouring Sudan, Egypt's cabinet said. AFD will also provide
150 million euros to support building a universal health
insurance programme.
($1 = 0.8260 euros)
