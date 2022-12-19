France and Germany eye 'aggressive response' to U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany are eyeing
an 'aggressive response' to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(IRA), said the countries' respective finance ministers, as they
look to ensure the competitiveness of Europe versus the United
States.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and his German
counterpart Robert Habeck are planning a trip to the United
States in January to defend European interests.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden said new laws
that give incentives for domestic production of computer chips
and renewable energy parts were never intended to exclude
European allies and could be tweaked.
Biden did not detail what tweaks could be made and
legislative options may be slim. There is little appetite on
Capitol Hill to reopen fiercely-debated bills, and since they
passed this summer Republicans, who are unlikely to take steps
to please the Democratic president, have gained control of the
House.
However, France is pressing the White House to use executive
powers to loosen some of the incentives in the Inflation
Reduction Act, a French government source told Reuters. The
climate bill that favors domestic production could possibly
restrict trade, European countries say.
Le Maire and Habeck on Monday pledged new measures to
support EU green industries.
"We will make sure that the European industry has access to
affordable, safe and sustainable electricity so that they can
remain globally competitive," said Le Maire and Habeck in a
joint statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupgta)