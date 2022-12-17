Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco

12/17/2022 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France will end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister said on Friday, in a sign of warmer relations between the two countries after more than a year of tensions between Paris and Rabat.

"We've taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday after talks with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

France, under pressure from public opinion to act to curb undocumented immigrants, announced last year it would cut the number of visas granted to nationals from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia because of the North African countries' refusal to take back their citizens living illegally in France.

It was not immediately clear whether France had got anything in return from Morocco. Morocco's Bourita said France had made a unilateral decision to end restrictions after what he said was also a unilateral decision to introduce the restrictions.

France has generally warmer relations with Morocco than with its eastern neighbour Algeria, also a former colony.

But ties deteriorated after media reports in the summer of 2021 said President Emmanuel Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for surveillance by Morocco using the Pegasus software. Morocco has denied the allegation and said it did not possess Pegasus.

The improvement in relations comes two days after France and Morocco played each other in the football World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. France won the match, which gave greater visibility to the extensive links between the two countries and their dual nationals.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:19aSocial media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages
RE
06:18aSunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
RE
06:18aSwiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
RE
06:09aVaradkar set be elected Irish PM under rotation deal
RE
06:06aEgypt's new IMF agreement aims to reduce government debt - cabinet
RE
06:06aChina to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media
RE
06:05aItaly urges EU to give strong and strategic response to U.S. IRA
RE
05:59aIndia tax body clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles definition, defers tax on online gaming
RE
05:56aMicheal Martin resigns as Irish premier to handover to Leo Varadkar
AN
05:56aUK chancellor to set out details on business energy support next week
AN
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
2Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
3Father of accused Illinois gunman faces charges in July 4 parade mass s..
4Russia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
5The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar

HOT NEWS