Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France announces loan plan to spur post-COVID business investment

03/04/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government on Thursday launched a new programme to relieve small and mid-sized firms' strained balance sheets with quasi-equity debt partially guaranteed by the state.

After months of negotiations between the finance ministry and EU state aid regulators, firms will be able to tap up to 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in loans and subordinate bonds from early next month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"This will be an unprecedented raising of capital for investment in Europe and it should be a model for other European countries," he said during a presentation of the programme.

French firms went into the COVID-19 crisis last year already with a record level of debt, and they took out an additional 130 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans from their banks as cashflow collapsed during France's worst post-war recession.

Under the new programme, the debt will be junior to all claims other than a firm's equity, it will have a longer maturity of eight years and must be used specifically for investment rather than refinancing existing debt.

The new debt is also more flexible, with a four-year grace period on principal repayments, but will also carry higher interest rates of 4-5.5% to cover the greater risk.

The scheme is innovative as banks will extend the loans to firms and then sell them on to institutional investors such as insurers through private investment vehicles, whose potential losses will be covered up to 30% by the state.

With many service sector firms still facing coronavirus restrictions, the CGPME smal-business association said it was important to help those companies that want to invest now. It urged banks to match each euro borrowed under the programme with a euro of traditional loans.

HELPING SMALLER FIRMS

While bigger companies have long had access to the high-yield debt markets, smaller firms in Europe have until now had to rely on shorter-term financing largely from banks, unlike in the United States where more flexible options have long existed.

France has in the past struggled to get a market off the ground for small-firm financing and hopes are high that this time the state guarantee will give an extra boost.

European firms' heavy debt burden has fuelled concerns that they will lack the financial strength to undertake the investments needed for a strong recovery from the pandemic.

EU competition enforcers cleared the scheme on Thursday after tough negotiations to get the right risk-reward balance while not giving French firms an unfair advantage over their European rivals.

The onus will fall on banks to ensure that loans are extended to firms strong enough to make good use of the funds.

"By taking 10% of the loans on our balance sheets without a state guarantee, that implicates us in the quality of these instruments," said Credit Agricole Chief Executive Philippe Brassac, who also heads the French banking federation.

The state had originally planned to offer a guarantee of only 20% but had to increase that to 30% to attract institutional investors into the new market.

($1 = 0.8294 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Leigh Thomas


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aSterling holds above $1.39 after Sunak's generous budget
RE
06:29aOPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
RE
06:26aANALYSIS : Pandemic spurs Canada to offer path to citizenship to more temporary residents
RE
06:21aIndonesia plans to regulate e-commerce to stop predatory pricing
RE
06:20aPushed out by pandemic, women struggle to regain footing in U.S. job market
RE
06:18aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC slow to get export licenses
RE
06:18aPhilippine food maker Monde Nissin targets $1.3 billion IPO, country's biggest ever
RE
06:17aWORKING PAPER NO. 85 : Exchange rate pass-through, monetary policy, and real exchange rates: Iceland and the 2008 crisis
PU
06:17aEXCLUSIVE : Lithium giant Albemarle slams Chile over 'unjust' withholding of Atacama study
RE
06:15aBritish Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cu..
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
4Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
5Investors look to Fed for next steps as Twist speculation ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ