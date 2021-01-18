France backs non-GMO regulation for crop gene-editing in EU

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - France sees crops developed using
gene-editing techniques as different to genetically modified
organisms (GMOs) and opposes a European Union court decision to
put them under strict GMO regulations, the country's agriculture
minister said.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in 2018 that
mutagenesis, among so-called New Breeding Techniques (NBT) based
on targeted editing of genes, fall under rules applying to GMOs
that incorporate DNA from a different species.
The decision was welcomed by some environmentalists who have
long opposed GMOs as a threat to ecosystems, and criticised by
seed makers and scientists as penalising Europe's agricultural
research capacity.
"NBTs are not GMOs," Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie
said in an interview published by several farming news outlets,
including Agra Presse on Friday.
"This (NBT) technology allows much quicker development of a
variety that could have emerged naturally at some point, and
that is a very good thing," he said, calling for NBT not to be
regulated like GMOs.
The agriculture ministry confirmed the comments on Monday.
The EU's executive in late 2019 requested a study on the
issue that is due to be submitted by the end of April this year.
France is the EU's largest agricultural producer and among
EU members to have banned cultivation of GMO crops.
England's farming minister announced earlier this month a
public consultation on gene editing in agriculture, saying
Britain's exit from the EU allowed it to set its own rules.
The French government is also considering how to respond to
a ruling last year by the country's top administrative court
requiring it to change its mutagenesis regulations in line with
the EU court's decision.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)