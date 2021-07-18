Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France bans crushing and gassing of male chicks from 2022

07/18/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - France will ban from next year the killing of male chicks by crushing or gassing, a practice denounced as barbaric by animal welfare groups, and will push for a similar measure at European level, the agriculture minister said on Sunday.

Each year, 50 million male chicks are culled in this way, Julien Denormandie said in an interview posted on the website of daily Le Parisien. Only females, future egg-laying hens, are kept alive.

"France is the first country in the world, along with Germany, to end the crushing and gassing of male chicks," Denormandie added.

The two countries will try to convince their European Union partners to outlaw the practice at a council of EU agriculture ministers on Monday, he said.

From 2022, breeders in France will instead need to equip themselves with machines to detect the sex of chicks before they hatch.

"The dynamic is well underway and, given the orders already placed, the machines will be installed for two-thirds of production in France by the end of the first quarter of 2022," Denormandie added.

The measure is expected to lead to an extra cost of 1 euro cent per box of six eggs, he said.

To help breeders buy the equipment, France will grant subsidies totalling 10 million euros ($11.8 million).

The castration of live piglets will also be prohibited from the start of 2022, Denormandie said.

($1 = 0.8471 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pFrance bans crushing and gassing of male chicks from 2022
RE
12:06pBOX OFFICE : 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory
RE
11:47aSudan's inflation rate rises to 412.75% in June
RE
11:44aOil market sees improved demand, decline in surplus supply- Iraq minister
RE
11:17aBOX OFFICE : 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory
RE
10:22aSaudi commentators go public in criticising UAE role in Yemen
RE
09:44a'SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY GONE BAD' : How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
RE
09:28aALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2
RE
09:26aHanoi tightens restrictions as COVID clusters spread in Vietnam
RE
09:05aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan supports new "Declaration of Cooperation" to increase daily oil output in the country every month until the end of the year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
2OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after UAE wins argument with Saudi
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
4AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
5Novak says Russia to raise oil output in H2

HOT NEWS