Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France boosts cycling infrastructure, targets rural areas

09/20/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French government encourages cycling in France

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday it would boost state support for cycling in 2023, hoping to promote the use of bicycles for transport in rural areas, improve citizens' health, and use them in the energy transition.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told reporters a new 250 million euro ($249 million) cycling fund will boost bike infrastructure and finance cycling lessons for 800,000 school children.

"Cycling in cities has really taken off in recent years, the challenge for the coming years will be to show that cycling can also be a mode of transport in rural areas," she said.

Borne said that thanks to 14,000 kilometres of new bike lanes and subsidies for buying and fixing bicyles, they had become the most-sold means of transport, with 2.7 million sold in 2021.

"At a time when we have provided so much support for fuel and cars, it is important to show that we also support other forms of transport," France's Transport Minister Clement Beaune told Le Parisien newspaper.

"We want to make the bicycle a real means of transport, not just a thing of leisure," he added.

This year, the French government has offered subsidised rebates on car fuel prices at a cost of 7.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9986 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Geert De Clercq


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12pSlovenia Sells EUR500 Million in March 2032 Bond Tap -- Update
DJ
12:10pSpotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service for U.S. users
RE
12:09pEquatorial Guinea latest African country to abolish death penalty
RE
12:09pEquatorial Guinea latest African country to abolish death penalty
RE
12:06pChicago building explosion injures six, fire dept says
RE
12:05pFrance boosts cycling infrastructure, targets rural areas
RE
12:04pTwitter expands recommendations push with new tests
RE
12:01pBiden admin to fund community education on nuclear waste
RE
12:01pAlanis Morissette's COVID-stricken musical gets new life with U.S. tour
RE
12:00pECB's Panetta seen defying calls to be Italian finance minister - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
4Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..
5U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline

HOT NEWS