STORY: Public transportation ended early across France on Friday, as the country braced for more violence after three fiery nights of riots.

The government has said all options will be considered to stop the nationwide unrest.

Into Friday night, France's interior minister said 45,000 police officers were being deployed - that's 5,000 more than the previous night - where 200 of them were injured, and hundreds of people arrested.

Clashes between protesters and police began in Nanterre on Tuesday - where a teenager was shot and killed by police at a traffic stop - and spread to other major cities - including Paris.

The 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent has been identified as Nahel.

His death was caught on video and has ignited longstanding complaints among urban communities of police racism and violence.

President Emmanuel Macron has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, but left a European Union summit in Brussels early to attend a second cabinet crisis meeting in two days.

He's urged parents to keep their children at home adding that one third of arrests were young, sometimes very young people.

Macron also said, without detail, that some unspecified public events would be cancelled in hard hit regions.