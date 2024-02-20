KINSHASA (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it was "very concerned" about the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and called on Rwanda to cease its support for the M23 rebel group which has recently stepped up its offensive.

Rwanda denies backing the M23, although the United States, Congo, and a United Nations group of experts have said that it funds and fights alongside the group.

"France condemns the continuation of the M23 offensives with the support of Rwanda, and the presence of Rwandan forces on Congolese territory," France said in a government statement, adding to growing international pressure on Rwanda.

"We call on Rwanda to cease all support for the M23 and to withdraw from Congolese territory," it said, reiterating its support for a regional mediation process to put an end to the conflict.

