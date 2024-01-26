WARSAW (Reuters) - France has confirmed its interest in participating in Poland's nuclear energy programme and building the country's planned second nuclear power plant, the Polish climate ministry said on Friday after a meeting of top government officials.

Polish Deputy Climate Minister Milosz Motyka and a representative of the French government for cooperation in civil nuclear energy, Philippe Crouzet, discussed nuclear cooperation at a meeting in Warsaw, the ministry said.

Poland has chosen a consortium comprising Westinghouse Electric Co and Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering company, to build its first nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast by 2033.

Electricite de France had offered to build the country's second plant to Poland's former government.

"Only after Poland chooses a location for the second plant, decisions on the choice of technology will be made," the climate ministry said in a statement.

"In view of the changing paradigms in European energy policy, everything should be done to create an effective regulatory and political framework that will support investments in nuclear energy in those Member States that see its role in national energy markets."

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)