France considering ban on flights and trains from the UK, says BFM

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France is considering suspending
flights and trains from Britain after a new coronavirus strain
was detected there, BFM Television reported on Sunday.
An official decision was expected later on Sunday, BFM said
without citing sources.
Officials at the transport ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on
Saturday that a new strain of coronavirus identified in the
country was up to 70% more infectious than the original version.
The Netherlands said it will ban flights carrying passengers
from the United Kingdom from Sunday.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont
Editing by David Goodman
)