France demands Pakistan rectifies Macron Nazi jibe

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry has
demanded Pakistan authorities withdraw comments made by one of
its ministers that President Emmanuel Macon was treating Muslims
like Nazis had treated Jews in World War 2.
The comments posted on Twitter by Pakistan's Federal
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday came as
part of a clash between Pakistan and France over the publication
of images of the Prophet Mohammad by a French magazine. The
images have sparked anger and protests in the Muslim world,
especially in Pakistan.
"Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews -
Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won't) just
as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing
for identification," Mazari said in a tweet linking to an online
article.
In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Mazari doubled down on her
claims following a condemnation by France's foreign ministry
late on Saturday.
"These hateful words are blatant lies, imbued with an
ideology of hatred and violence. Such slander is unworthy of
this level of responsibility. We reject them with the greatest
firmness," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll
said, adding that Paris had informed the Pakistan embassy of its
strong condemnation of the comments.
"Pakistan must rectify these remarks and return to the path
of a dialogue based on respect."
Pakistan's parliament at the end of October passed a
resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris,
accusing Macron of "hate-mongering" against Muslims.
Macron had paid tribute to a French history teacher who was
beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin for showing
cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of
speech.
French officials have said the beheading was an assault on
the core French value of freedom of expression.
After satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo re-published the
cartoons in September, Macron said the freedom to blaspheme went
hand in hand with the freedom of belief in France.
(Reporting by John Irish
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)