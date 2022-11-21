France demands Twitter ensure it can preserve 'safe environment'

*
French regulator worried by impact of Twitter job cuts
Says job cuts could impact ability to verify information
Wants Twitter to respond in writing by Nov 24
PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French regulator Arcom said on
Monday it had sent a letter to Twitter asking it to ensure by
Nov. 24 that it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee
transparent information despite a series of drastic job cuts.
Arcom, the regulatory authority for audiovisual and digital
communication, said that following Twitter's takeover by Elon
Musk, Twitter had announced its decision to drastically reduce
its workforce by firing half of its employees and terminating
the contracts of several thousand contract workers.
"Arcom would like to express its deep concern about the
direct consequences of such decisions on Twitter's ability to
maintain a safe environment for its users," Arcom president
Roch-Olivier Maistre said in a letter to Twitter, published by
Arcom.
The regulator said that Twitter is one of the widely used
online platforms in France, which raises systemic issues
regarding democratic debate and public safety.
"In this respect, Twitter is subject in particular to
obligations, which Arcom is responsible for ensuring are
properly applied," the regulator said.
It added that Twitter must fight against the manipulation of
information within the framework of a 2018 law which imposes on
it a duty of cooperation towards Arcom.
Arcom said it had asked Twitter in writing to confirm that
it is able to face its legal obligations, in particular to
ensure the effective moderation of illegal or harmful content
and practices while guaranteeing respect for users’ rights,
including their freedom of expression.
It said it wanted Twitter to respond by Nov. 24 at the
latest.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Geert De Clercq; Editing by
Chris Reese, William Maclean)