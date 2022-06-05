Log in
France in talks with UAE to replace Russian oil supplies -minister

06/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: France's President Macron meets India's Prime Minister Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to replace Russian oil purchases, which will stop after the imposition of a European Union ban on Russian crude, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

"There are discussions with the United Arab Emirates. We have to find an alternative to Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
