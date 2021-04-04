France lifts 2021 deficit, debt forecasts

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France's public deficit is
expected to reach 9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021,
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday, up from a
previous forecast of 8.5% as the country enters its third
national coronavirus lockdown.
The change follows a downward revision of France's growth
forecast from 6% to 5% for this year, taking into account the
effect of new restrictions throughout April brought in to tackle
the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are set to shut and non-essential
shops have closed.
Le Maire, speaking on LCI TV, said France's public debt was
set to reach 118% of GDP this year, up from its latest forecast
of 115%. In yet another estimate before that, Le Maire had said
in December public debt could reach 122% of GDP.
Like many countries in Europe, France has ploughed billions
of euros into propping up struggling companies with state-backed
loans as well as helping them with rents and partial
unemployment schemes.
President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to steer France out of
the pandemic without having to impose another broad shutdown,
sparing the economy a further blow, but COVID-19 cases and
hospitalisations have surged in recent weeks.
