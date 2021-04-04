Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France lifts 2021 deficit, debt forecasts

04/04/2021 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France's public deficit is expected to reach 9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday, up from a previous forecast of 8.5% as the country enters its third national coronavirus lockdown.

The change follows a downward revision of France's growth forecast from 6% to 5% for this year, taking into account the effect of new restrictions throughout April brought in to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are set to shut and non-essential shops have closed.

Le Maire, speaking on LCI TV, said France's public debt was set to reach 118% of GDP this year, up from its latest forecast of 115%. In yet another estimate before that, Le Maire had said in December public debt could reach 122% of GDP.

Like many countries in Europe, France has ploughed billions of euros into propping up struggling companies with state-backed loans as well as helping them with rents and partial unemployment schemes.

President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to steer France out of the pandemic without having to impose another broad shutdown, sparing the economy a further blow, but COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations have surged in recent weeks. (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32aCENTRAL BANK OF OMAN  : CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any...
PU
07:25aFrance, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
RE
07:23aFrance lifts 2021 deficit, debt forecasts
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
05:00aWall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
03:59aEgypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources
RE
03:10aPCBS : The Industrial Production Index, February, 02/2021
PU
03:07aFloods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
02:45aFloods, landslides, kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2France, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
3S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
5Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ