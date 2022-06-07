Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France lifts poultry farming curbs as bird flu crisis fades

06/07/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ducks are seen in a field in Bourriot Bergonce, southwestern France

PARIS (Reuters) - France's farm ministry said on Tuesday it would remove bird flu-related restrictions on poultry farming across the country, citing a halt in outbreaks after the worst-ever crisis of the highly contagious virus led to the culling of 16 million birds.

The European Union's second largest poultry producer had eased restrictions, including keeping birds inside, in much of the country in early May, but kept them in the most affected regions.

Since then, there have been only four outbreaks detected on farms, and none since May 17, prompting the ministry to lower the risk level assessment to "negligible" for the whole country, it said.

"This basically means the crisis is behind us," a ministry official said.

The spread of bird flu around the globe has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry due to its ability to ravage flocks, potential trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

After a first wave led to the culling of around 4 million birds in southwestern France, mainly ducks, the country faced outbreaks further north on the Atlantic coast, believed to have been brought by returning wild birds.

In total, France has recorded 1,378 bird flu outbreaks since late November.

Pays de Loire, France's second largest poultry producing region, was the worst hit.

The culling of millions of chicken and laying hens led to a drop in output and a surge in egg prices.

Some sanitary measures will remain in place around the most severely hit areas, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47pU.S. FTC launches inquiry into drug middlemen
RE
01:47pUK campaigners urge tougher ethics rules after Johnson outcry
RE
01:44pRussia further raises ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals
RE
01:42pBattered U.S. retailers' shares draw bottom-pickers in option market
RE
01:40pBrazil police open criminal probe into missing British journalist, officer says
RE
01:39pEU EXECUTIVE TRIES TO REASSURE ANGRY PARLIAMENT : no funds for Poland without reforms
RE
01:39pApple's next frontier is your car's dashboard
RE
01:38pEarthquake-causing gas field a 'last resort', Dutch minister says
RE
01:37pThree Missouri inmates escape from jail after cutting holes in ceiling
RE
01:36pFrance lifts poultry farming curbs as bird flu crisis fades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
4PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL TO DEVELOP SHELL'S FUEL STATIONS NETWORK IN RUSSIA..
5Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend

HOT NEWS