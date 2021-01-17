France may demand COVID-19 test from Irish truck drivers - Irish minister

DUBLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France is considering demanding
COVID-19 tests for passengers from Ireland including truck
drivers operating on a logistics route that has become key since
Britain's exit from the European Union, Ireland's transport
minister said on Sunday.
"They have indicated that they are looking for... anyone
coming into France from Ireland would have to have" a PCR test,
Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told RTE radio, referring to
a type of COVID-19 test that can take several days.
"They may go further. What they are looking at is the
possibility that hauliers... would require an antigen test,"
Ryan said, referring to another type of COVID-19 test that can
give results in minutes.
