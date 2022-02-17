Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France, partners to begin Mali military withdrawal - statement

02/17/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French soldiers from the new Takuba force are pictured during a briefing at their headquarter in Gao

PARIS (Reuters) - France and its European partners involved in the fight against Islamist militants in Mali have decided to start the coordinated withdrawal of their military resources in the country, a joint statement said on Friday.

They agreed to set out plans on how to remain in the region, notably Niger and the Gulf of Guinea countries by June 2022, the statement said.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aKERING CHAIRMAN : acquisitions could make sense in the near future
RE
03:48aBar for Upside UK Inflation Surprises Seen Getting Higher
DJ
03:42aDalian iron ore futures fall for fourth day, weigh on steel prices
RE
03:42aDollar treads water as Ukraine headlines fuel caution
RE
03:42aHong Kong reports more than 16,600 cases since January
RE
03:39aMacron says Niger will host French, European troops after Mali pullout
RE
03:37aJapan cuts economic assessment in Feb report as Omicron hits consumption
RE
03:37aJapan's feb economic report cuts overall assessment, view on pri…
RE
03:37aJapan raises view on capex for first time since apr 2021, downgr…
RE
03:35aFrance, partners to begin Mali military withdrawal - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..
2Visa, Amazon reach global deal over payment fees
3FAA administrator who oversaw Boeing 737 MAX return resigning
4Third Point sees more value in Amazon, likes some 'old' tech stocks
5Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022

HOT NEWS