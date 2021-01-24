France probably needs new lockdown as early as February -top adviser

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - France probably needs to move into
a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school
holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the
virus, the government's top medical adviser on COVID-19 policy
said on Sunday.
French schoolchildren have two weeks off in February, but
the entire month is a holiday month as three different zones
stagger the start of their holidays by one week, with the first
starting on Feb. 6.
"We probably need to go towards a confinement. Whether that
needs to be a very strict confinement like the first one in
March or a softer form like in November, that is a political
decision," Jean-François Delfraissy, head of the scientific
council that advises the government on COVID-19 response, told
BFM television.
The government will meet on Wednesday to decide whether it
needs to take extra measures.
"If we do not tighten regulations, we will find ourselves in
an extremely difficult situation from mid-March," Delfraissy
said.
He said it would make sense to make the new lockdown
coincide with upcoming school break and to extend the holidays
by at least a week.
On Jan. 16, France brought forward the start of a nightly
curfew to 1800 CET for at least two weeks in a bid to slow down
the spread of the virus, but since then the average number of
new infections has increased from 18,000 per day to more than
20,000.
Delfraissy said the arrival of the more contagious UK, South
African, Brazilian and now Californian variants have completely
changed the pandemic situation in the past three weeks.
"These new variants are the equivalent of a second
pandemic," he said.
He said data shows the UK variant is already at levels of 7%
to 9% of cases in certain French regions, notably the Paris
region and that it is now unstoppable, as it is being spread by
French people, no longer just by people coming from Britain.
He said the one bright point was the vaccination campaign.
"In the three months from early February to end April, we
will have a race between the arrival of the UK variant and
vaccinating as many people as possible," he said.
He said he expects France will probably vaccinate 6 million
to 8 million people by mid-April but added that Health Minister
Olivier Veran's forecast of 70 million vaccinations by the end
of August was unlikely to come true.
"I think we can vaccinate about 40% of the population by the
end of summer, but not more," he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Matthew Lewis)