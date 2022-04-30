Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

04/30/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron visits Percy Army Hospital in Clamart

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said France would step up military and humanitarian support to Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, Paris said.

Macron reiterated his "strong concern" over Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities and the "unbearable situation" in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency added in its statement.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls it "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aIndia seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
RE
08:57aIn Georgia, protests planned at salute to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
08:54aFrance promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
RE
08:53aUkraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
RE
08:39aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged
RE
08:30aUkrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort
RE
08:01aUkrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort
RE
07:43aPolice arrest several in Canadian capital as bikers parade turns unruly
RE
07:41aDisney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining
RE
07:38aFrance gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
4India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
5Westwood Budega™️ Receives State Permit and Prepares for O..

HOT NEWS