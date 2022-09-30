France raises bird flu alert level after resurgence of virus

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - France will tighten measures
to contain bird flu after a resurgence of the virus that swept
through poultry flocks last winter, said the agriculture
ministry, adding that the nationwide alert level on bird flu had
been raised to 'moderate' from 'low'.
France experienced its worst-ever bird flu crisis between
November and May, with over 19 million animals being culled to
stem a severe strain of the disease that spread in major poultry
breeding regions in western France.
The government scaled back restrictions in June after a lull
in outbreaks, before an unusual upturn in cases during the
summer that affected large numbers of wild birds in coastal
areas as well as some farm flocks inland.
Other European countries have also reported renewed
outbreaks of bird flu since the summer.
